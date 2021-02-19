The Russian Foreign Ministry invited all foreign employees of diplomatic missions working in the country to be vaccinated against coronavirus. On Friday, February 19, the newspaper reports. “Kommersant” with reference to employees of several embassies.

The information was also confirmed by the Foreign Ministry itself.

“Since we are talking about a rapidly spreading disease that poses a threat to all categories of citizens, invitations to take part in the vaccination campaign were sent to all embassies and representative offices of international organizations accredited in the Russian Federation,” the ministry said.

According to the newspaper, diplomats from Asia, Africa, Latin America, as well as the CIS countries, have expressed a desire to be grafted.

The day before the newspaper The Washington Post reported that American diplomats working overseas are requesting Sputnik V vaccines due to a shortage of such American-made drugs.

On February 2, the Sputnik V vaccine has proven its safety – this conclusion follows from a scientific article by scientists from the Gamaleya Institute, published in the leading medical journal The Lancet. Its effectiveness is estimated at 91.6%. The study reports interim results from a third phase of trials. Among the 20 thousand participants, there were 2 thousand people over 60 years old. The article talks about the good tolerability of the drug in this age group.

Sputnik V is one of the world’s top three coronavirus vaccines in terms of the number of approvals received by government regulators. The drug was developed by specialists from the Gamaleya Center. It was registered in August 2020. It became the first vaccine against this virus in Russia and in the world.

