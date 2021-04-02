The Russian Foreign Ministry is confident that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project will be completed by the end of 2021. The timing of the completion of the construction was disclosed by the Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Alexander Grushko, he is quoted as saying TASS…

“We are fully confident that (…) over the course of many years the project will remain a symbol of strong and healthy energy cooperation between Russia and the EU countries. In this context, of course, we expect that no action will be taken that would contradict the implementation of this project, ”said Grushko.

He also stressed that Russia hopes to comply with the rules of navigation in the area where the pipeline is being laid. The deputy minister recalled that the project meets the interests of Europe.

On April 1, it was reported that in the construction zone of the “Nord Stream-2” there is an increased activity of foreign warships. At the same time, Nord Stream 2 AG stated that the actions of foreign vessels are provocative and could damage the gas pipeline.

