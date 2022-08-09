The Foreign Ministry said that the EU sanctions on transit from Kaliningrad is an interference in the affairs of Russia

The transit of goods between Russia and the Kaliningrad region should be completely exempt from the sanctions of the European Union. This was stated by the Russian Foreign Ministry, reports RIA News.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the EU’s attempts to regulate transit from Kaliningrad and back is interference in the internal affairs of the Russian Federation.

Earlier, the governor of the region, Anton Alikhanov, said that Kaliningrad had already exhausted the limits for transporting a number of goods in transit by rail through Lithuania. According to Alikhanov, due to the established quotas, there are no opportunities to transport goods.