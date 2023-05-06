Russian Foreign Ministry: silence of international organizations after the terrorist attack against Prilepin is unacceptable

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia on its website reported about the inadmissibility of the silence of various international organizations in connection with the explosion of the car of the Russian writer and politician Zakhar Prilepin in the village of Pionerskoye.

“The lack of condemnation of another terrorist attack against a Russian journalist and public figure by Washington is self-revealing for the American authorities,” the agency said.

The Foreign Ministry also noted the need for relevant international organizations to properly respond to what happened, condemning their inaction.

The explosion of the Audi Q7 car, in which Prilepin and his 27-year-old driver Alexander Shubin were, occurred on May 6 in the Nizhny Novgorod region. As a result of the incident, Shubin died, and the writer received numerous injuries.

The Investigative Committee of Russia qualified the incident as a terrorist attack. The terrorist organization from Ukraine “Atesh” took responsibility for the explosion.

Later it became known about the arrest of two men who were involved in the incident. According to the first suspect, he was recruited by one of the Ukrainian special services several years ago and passed on the necessary information in exchange for a monetary reward.