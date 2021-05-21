The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that the United States independently decided to “freeze” the activities of diplomatic missions in Yekaterinburg and Vladivostok, while Russian diplomatic missions in the United States continue their work as usual, regardless of pressure on the departments from outside. Washington. She announced this on Friday, May 21.

“The American side itself, without any outside influence, made a sovereign decision to“ freeze ”the work of this diplomatic mission, as well as the Consulate General in Vladivostok, which, of course, negatively affected the provision of consular services not only to Russian citizens, but also to Americans “, – said in a statement by Zakharova, published on the website Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation…

She noted that Washington should not “look for the guilty”, explaining this step by the ban on hiring local personnel introduced in Russia.

Zakharova recalled that the initiator of the “visa war” was precisely Washington, which “illegally confiscated Russian diplomatic property in the United States,” including the Russian consulates general in Seattle and San Francisco.

The diplomat noted that regardless of the “constant pressure” of the American authorities, the remaining Russian consulates general located in Houston and New York, and the consular section of the Russian embassy in Washington continue their work as usual.

On April 30, the United States Embassy in Russia announced its decision to reduce the number of consular services from May 12 in connection with Moscow’s decision to ban the hiring of foreign employees, as well as to cut the staff of the diplomatic mission by 75%. On the same day, the American department stopped issuing visas for non-diplomatic travel, after which the department made an appeal to American citizens who have an expiring Russian visa to leave Russia before June 15.

However, on May 14, the Russian government notified the US Embassy of the postponement of the ban on the hiring of foreign citizens by the Russian Federation.