Vershinin: Russia rejects Ukraine’s conditions for the launch of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline

Russia rejects the political conditions put forward by Ukraine for the launch of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline. This was stated by the Deputy head of the Russian Foreign Ministry Sergei Vershinin, reports RIA News.

“We have always considered ammonia <...> as a mutually beneficial commercial project, but not as something connected with the possibility of putting forward political conditions. [Политические требования Киева по аммиакопроводу] were diverse, we rejected them all, and today we reject,” the diplomat explained.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he would agree to the export of Russian ammonia through Ukraine in exchange for the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war. “This is what I proposed to the UN,” the head of state said. At the moment, the restoration of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline and its operation is one of the points of the grain deal that has not been implemented so far.