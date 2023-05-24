The Colombian Foreign Ministry condemned the murder of Milton Domínguez Moreno, a Colombian citizen with a disability, which occurred in Iquique, northern Chile, a crime allegedly perpetrated by members of the Colombian Navy.

This was expressed by the Foreign Ministry in a statement in which it also asked the “Chilean authorities for the greatest speed in the investigations and the punishment of those responsible for such an execrable act.”

According to the information obtained from the Chilean authorities themselves, the attackers belonged to the Chilean Navy.

“Legal actions must go beyond the suspension of officials announced by the Chilean navy through a video on social networks,” the Colombian Foreign Ministry pointed out.

The information added that Rodríguez “died due to the seriousness of the injuries” he received in the attack that occurred on May 19.

The Chilean Defense Minister, Maya Fernández, expressed on Twitter her “repudiation of the unacceptable and painful event that occurred in Iquique. The officials were discharged and we hope that justice sanctions them accordingly.”

According to Colombian media, four Chilean sailors are accused by the Prosecutor’s Office of murdering a Colombian citizen who lived on the streets of Iquique.

The incident occurred in the early hours of last Friday, when Navy officials beat the victim on several occasions, “even with the very crutches he used to move.”

The nationality of the victim was informed by the Jesuit Migrant Service of Chile, which knew him after supporting him in his application for refugee status after fleeing Colombia due to “political persecution.”

“Nothing can explain the horrendous crime of which he was a victim (…), may Don Milton rest in peace, that peace that neither in his country nor in ours he could find,” the Jesuit Migrant Service told AFP.

