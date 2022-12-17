Russian Foreign Ministry diplomat Pilipson: Turkey’s planned operation in Syria is premature

Yuri Pilipson, Director of the Fourth European Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said in an interview TASS that Russia considers Turkey’s planned ground operation in Syria to be premature.

He stated that these actions by Ankara could lead to further escalation, maintaining separatist sentiments and aggravating armed confrontation.

The General Staffs and intelligence agencies of the two countries maintain close contact on this issue. “We treat with understanding the sensitive issues for partners of protecting the southern Turkish borders, however, we proceed from the need for strict adherence to the principles of territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty of the Syrian state,” the diplomat said.

Earlier, Pilipson said that the actions of Western countries led to a deterioration in the situation around Kosovo, seriously exacerbating the conflict. According to the Russian diplomat, Western support for the authorities in Kosovo has aggravated the situation and is on the verge of an armed conflict. He stressed that Washington and Brussels have been solving Kosovo issues at the expense of the Serbs for many years, and Pristina, in turn, is actively using this.