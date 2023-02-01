Zakharova: US threatens with sanctions countries that do not want to break off partnership with Russia

The United States is threatening neutral countries with secondary sanctions that do not want to end their partnership with Russia in favor of Washington’s decisions. Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, spoke out in defense of countries refusing anti-Russian sanctions from the West, reports RIA News .

“Moved by an obsessive desire to cause the greatest possible harm to Russia, the United States is increasingly resorting to the use of threats of secondary sanctions in order to force neutral states to curtail cooperation with our country and at the same time call it solidarity. This is not solidarity, this is blackmail and threats,” the diplomat said.