The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises fellow citizens to exercise caution when traveling to unfriendly countries. This was announced on April 12 by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova.

“Russian citizens who have become objects of“ specific ”attention have no chance of a fair trial and protection from the punitive quasi-justice of the United States, ending up in prisons with maximum terms of imprisonment. The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has every reason to recommend that our citizens exercise extra caution when planning trips abroad, especially to unfriendly countries,” it says. statement.

She noted that Washington “launched a real hunt for Russians” living or temporarily staying in the United States and third countries, to which American intelligence services and law enforcement agencies have claims.

Zakharova said that attempts to put pressure on Russian authorities and the courts, insisting on “special treatment” for US citizens who violated Russian law, are pointless and futile.

“It is time for Washington to learn that we will not tolerate interference in our internal affairs and will act solely in accordance with our national interests,” the diplomat said.

Earlier, on March 30, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called on Americans living in Russia to leave the country. He stated this after the arrest of journalist Evan Gershkovich on suspicion of espionage.

The Wall Street Journal journalist Gershkovich was detained on the same day in Yekaterinburg while trying to obtain secret information constituting a state secret about one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex, the investigation claims.

The Lefortovo Court of Moscow arrested Gershkovich for two months. The journalist will be kept in the Lefortovo pre-trial detention center. At the same time, his lawyer Daniil Berman promised to appeal against the arrest and demand to get acquainted with the case materials.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov indicated that Gershkovich was caught red-handed. He also rejected reports that the journalist’s detention was Moscow’s retaliatory measure against the accusation of espionage against Russian Sergei Cherkasov, which was brought against him by the US authorities last week.