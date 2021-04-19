Against the background of their own problems in the fight against coronavirus infection, Western countries want to neutralize the success of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. This was announced on April 19 by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova.

Zakharova added that earlier in the West they only joked about the drugs developed by Russia against COVID-19, and now the countries want to establish production, exchange technologies and stand in line for the drug.

“This (the Sputnik V vaccine. – Ed.) Is really a breakthrough thing, and it had to be neutralized in some way in terms of information. Hence the rest. And, of course, the colossal failure of the Western community in countering COVID-19. It was necessary to oppose something to this, “Zakharova said on the air of the TV channel. “Russia 1”…

On Monday, the Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Alexei Chepa, in a conversation with Izvestia, called the statements of the European Commission regarding the fact that Europeans vaccinated against coronavirus in Russia may have problems with vaccination certificates and competition.

In March, Zakharova noted that Russia is facing an information campaign to slander its vaccines, but is not “at war” with anyone. She denied the statement made earlier by French President Emmanuel Macron that Europe is experiencing a “new type of world war” related to vaccinations.

On March 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed to the growing interest in Sputnik V abroad, despite the deliberate discrediting of the vaccine and informational stuffing. According to the Russian leader, statements by EU officials about the “uselessness” of Sputnik V make one think that the interests of individual companies, and not their own citizens, are being defended in Europe.

The first COVID-19 vaccine in Russia and the world was registered on August 11, 2020. Sputnik V was developed by specialists from the Gamaleya Center.

According to information published by the medical journal The Lancet, according to the results of the third phase of clinical trials of this drug, its effectiveness was 91.6% after analyzing data from more than 19 thousand volunteers, in relation to severe cases of coronavirus – 100%. The drug is one of the three leaders in the number of registrations in the world.