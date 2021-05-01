Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused the United States of undermining its consular work in Russia. So she commented on the decision of the American Embassy to significantly reduce the service to Russians in an interview with the YouTube channel “Sputnik in Russian”.
“It was not Moscow that forced Washington to reduce the number of consular employees, it was Washington’s decision to reduce the number of diplomats in the consular direction,” Zakharova said.
