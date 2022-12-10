Foreign Ministry diplomat Gonchar: Kyiv and the West call on Georgia to open a second front against Russia

Denis Gonchar, director of the fourth department of the CIS countries of the Russian Foreign Ministry, accused Kyiv and certain Western countries of provocative calls for Georgia to open a “second front” in Abkhazia and South Ossetia. The diplomat stated this in an interview TASS.

According to Gonchar, this makes it imperative to have regular contacts between the official representatives of Georgia, Abkhazia and South Ossetia. Speaking about the demand for the format of the Geneva discussions on the Transcaucasus, he noted that Moscow proceeds from their growing need against the backdrop of a changing geopolitical situation.

Earlier, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that Ukrainian officials who cooperate with the Georgian opposition openly called on Georgia to open a “second front” against Russia. In his opinion, this would turn the whole country into a training ground.