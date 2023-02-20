Foreign Ministers of the EU countries supported the idea of ​​a joint purchase of weapons for Ukraine

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albarez said that the Foreign Ministers of the European Union (EU) countries held a meeting during which they discussed the issue of a joint purchase of weapons for Ukraine. According to him, none of the heads of foreign affairs departments was against this proposal. TASS.

“Not everyone spoke [по данному вопросу]but the majority [поддержавших идею]and, definitely, no one expressed their rejection, ”he said.

Albarez added that in this regard, the possibility of a joint purchase of weapons for Kyiv will be discussed by the heads of the defense departments of the EU states.

Earlier, former British Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss called on Ukraine’s allies to step up military assistance to Ukraine. In their opinion, the transfer of all necessary types of weapons to Kyiv should take place as quickly as possible. They also added that the West should send fighter jets to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).