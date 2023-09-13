The meeting will take place next Monday (September 18) and will serve, according to the Russian government, to “strengthen cooperation”

The Foreign Ministers of Russia and China – Sergei Lavrov and Wang Yi, respectively – will meet in Moscow next Monday (September 18, 2023). The information was given by the ministry’s spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, to the Russian news agency Interfax.

According to her, the negotiations will address “a wide range of aspects of bilateral cooperation, including high-level contacts”.

Zakharova said that among the issues addressed by the 2 ministers will be “strengthening cooperation on the global stage with an emphasis on joint work at the UN [Organização das Nações Unidas], BRICS [bloco formado por Brasil, Rússia, Índia, China e África do Sul]SCO [sigla em inglês para Organização para Cooperação de Xangai], G20, Apec [sigla em inglês para Cooperação Econômica Ásia-Pacífico] and other forums”.

There will also be “a detailed exchange of views” on the process of resolving the war in Ukraine and the provision of stability and security in the Asia-Pacific region.