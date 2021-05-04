The foreign ministers of the G7 (G7) countries at a plenary meeting on Tuesday, May 4, in London, will discuss relations with Russia, China and Iran, as well as the crisis in Myanmar, the situation in Libya, Ethiopia, Belarus and the civil war in Syria. This is stated in a statement issued by the British Foreign Office. TASS…

It is specified that the ministers intend to discuss “the ongoing hostile activities of Russia, including [ведущуюся] by concentrating troops on the border with Ukraine ”. In addition to the heads of the foreign affairs agencies of Great Britain, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France, Japan and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, representatives of Australia, India, South Korea and South Africa, as well as the Secretary General of the Association of Southeast Nations Asia Lim Jock Hoi. The ministerial meeting will be held face-to-face for the first time in two years.

On May 3, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab assessed the possibility of “positive” relations with Russia. According to him, “the door to positive relationships [с Россией] and diplomacy always remains open for us “, but” Russia’s behavior must change. ” According to him, Russia is “against the basic norms of international law” as one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council. As an example, Raab named “balancing on the brink of war and saber-rattling near Ukraine’s borders,” as well as cyberattacks attributed to Moscow.