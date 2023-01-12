On an official visit, the foreign ministers of France and Germany arrived in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, in order to support the peace agreement reached last November and which put an end to two years of conflict in the Tigray region. .

In order to support the peace agreement signed in 2022, which put an end to the brutal war in Tigray, the foreign ministers of France, Catherine Colonna, and Germany, Annalena Baerbock, arrived on January 12 in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.

The official visit began after the delivery this Wednesday of heavy weapons by the rebels, one of the key components in the agreement signed on November 2.

The ministers will be in the region for two days, where they will meet Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, as well as human rights defenders and African Union officials, as well as visit a World Food Program distribution center.

On Twitter, the German minister said they were “in Ethiopia with Minister Colonna to do three things: explore with the authorities how to support the country on its path to lasting peace and accountability for human rights abuses, discuss food security in the Horn of Africa and strengthen Europe’s partnership with the African Union”.

In #ethiopia with @MinColonna to do three things: explore with authorities on how to support the country on its way to lasting peace and accountability for human rights abuses, discuss food security at the Horn of Africa & strengthen Europe’s partnership with the #AU. — Außenministerin Annalena Baerbock (@ABaerbock) January 12, 2023



The French diplomat said on Twitter that “after two years of war, a peace agreement was reached in early November. Together with my German counterpart and friend Annalena Baerbock we are in Ethiopia to support the peace process”.

Merci pour votre accueil M. le Premier ministre @AbiyAhmedAli & cet entertain conjoint qui nous a permiso de rappeler le soutien politique de l’🇪🇺 & de nos 2 pays au processus de paix et à la lutte contre l’impunité. The partnership between l’🇪🇹 & l’Europe is a priority #Afrique https://t.co/5o7ElrM7ZY —Catherine Colonna (@MinColonna) January 12, 2023



The ministers carry a message from the European Union, according to a diplomatic source, where the bloc would be willing to get involved again in Ethiopia as long as the ceasefire is respected and a transitional justice mechanism is put in place.

War and peace in Tigray

War broke out in November 2020, leaving untold numbers of civilians dead and displacing more than two million people, leaving millions more in need of humanitarian aid.

Following the peace agreement signed in Pretoria, the South African capital, aid to Tigray, which has long faced severe shortages of food, fuel, cash and medicine, has resumed on a limited basis.







01:09

The region of six million people suffers from the interruption of communications, banking and electricity, although these basic services are slowly being restored.

Although the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, TPLF, has announced that it has begun to disarm, local residents and aid workers say that this army and forces from the neighboring Amhara region remain in some parts of Tigray and accuse them of murder, rape and looting.

The agreement says that disarmament must take place simultaneously with the withdrawal of foreign forces and all those that are not part of the Ethiopian national army.

The Horn of Africa and Ethiopia in particular are among the priorities of the European Union. China also wants to boost its influence in the region, as was recorded after the visit this week by Foreign Minister Qin Gang.

with AFP