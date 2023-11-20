Capitals (Union, Agencies)

Yesterday, a delegation including foreign ministers from Arab and Islamic countries called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, during a visit to China on the first leg of a tour aimed at pressing for an end to the fighting and allowing humanitarian aid to enter the Strip.

The Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, whose country chaired the current session of the Arab and Islamic Cooperation summits, stressed that “the war in Gaza must stop immediately, and we must move to a ceasefire,” adding in his meeting with the ministers with the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, “We still need more efforts, and we aspire to cooperate with China and all responsible countries that appreciate the seriousness of the situation to work to end the Gaza crisis.”

Prince Faisal bin Farhan added, during his speech before the ministers of the meeting: “We are still facing serious developments that require effective international action to deal with them and confront them, including the ongoing violations.”

He continued in his speech: “We are here to deliver a clear message that there must be an immediate ceasefire, and aid and humanitarian needs must be brought into Gaza immediately as well.”

For his part, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during his reception of the delegation of foreign ministers emanating from the “Riyadh Summit,” expressed his country’s support for the outcomes of the Riyadh Arab-Islamic Summit, which was held on November 11, and he also expressed Beijing’s support for the two-state solution.

The Chinese Foreign Minister called on the international community to act now and take effective measures to end the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry said, in a statement yesterday, that Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and a number of his counterparts from Arab and Islamic countries, began an official tour of the permanent members of the Security Council for a ceasefire in Gaza, in implementation of the decision issued by the Arab and Islamic Summit in Riyadh.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry stated, “The move comes in the name of all member states of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation towards an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and with the aim of launching a serious and real political process to achieve a lasting and comprehensive peace in accordance with international references.”

The delegation, which met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, includes officials and foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Indonesia, Palestine, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and others.

For his part, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri said, “Israel’s policy of obstructing the entry of aid into Gaza is systematic, and aims to push the Palestinians to leave the Strip under the weight of bombing.”

He added, in his speech before the foreign ministers, that “the displacement of the Palestinians will threaten peace, security and stability in the region and the world.”

The Egyptian minister added, “The strong Egyptian and Arab position rejecting displacement was a red line.”

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stressed in his speech that “Beijing is a sincere friend and brother of the Arab and Islamic countries,” adding that it “always and strongly supports the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their rights and legitimate national interests.”

The Chinese Foreign Minister added, “His country will work to stop the fighting in Gaza as soon as possible, alleviate the humanitarian crisis, and encourage an early, comprehensive, just, and lasting settlement of the Palestinian issue.”

The Chinese Foreign Minister said that “the situation in Gaza affects all countries around the world,” and noted that his country is “working to restore peace in the Middle East.”

Wang Yi considered that “there is a humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza,” adding: “The international community must act urgently and take effective measures to prevent this tragedy from expanding.”

In a related context, today, Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is hosting a meeting in the capital, Moscow, to discuss the situation in Gaza with the foreign ministers of the “Riyadh Summit” countries, according to the RIA Novosti news agency.