F.The EU foreign ministers discussed the situation in the Middle East for almost four hours on Tuesday at a hastily convened special conference. In the end there was once again – disagreement. He could not speak for all 27 member states, said Foreign Representative Josep Borrell, adding that he was “difficult to understand”. Hungary had stood up, not for the first time. For the other 26 states, the Spaniard summed up the “general direction of the debate” as follows: Condemn the rocket fire by Hamas. Israel has the right to defend itself against it. However, this must be done “proportionately and in accordance with international law”. There have been too many civilian casualties in the past few days. “That’s unacceptable,” said Borrell.

Thomas Gutschker Political correspondent for the European Union, NATO and the Benelux countries based in Brussels.

His wording came from a statement made by the EU ambassador to the United Nations on Sunday. Hungary had also rejected this, which is why the diplomat could only speak “on behalf of the European Union”, not on behalf of its member states – a subtle but not entirely small difference.

“Hamas has deliberately escalated”

The statement also contained a strong condemnation: “The EU reiterates its strong opposition to Israel’s settlement policy,” it said, with particular reference to the barrier that does not follow the 1967 armistice line, the destruction of Palestinian houses and the displacement of Palestinians. when courts award their houses to Israelis. That used to be a European consensus. Budapest pulled out of it. Of course, Viktor Orbán’s government is not the only one seeking proximity to Israel. Bulgaria, Romania and the Czech Republic have also been thinking out loud about moving their embassies in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, following the example of the United States under Donald Trump.

On the other side is a group of states that are critical of Israel, led by Luxembourg, Belgium, Ireland and Sweden. A year ago these states threatened to recognize Palestine as a state if Israel annexed large parts of the West Bank. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened this in the election campaign. But then it turned out quite differently; Israel surprisingly made peace with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Nevertheless, the disagreement remained.

Germany traditionally takes a mediating position. For one thing, it stands firmly on Israel’s side when the country is attacked. Chancellor Angela Merkel put it in 2008 that Israel’s security is “part of Germany’s raison d’être”. On the other hand, Germany also insists on compliance with international law and rejects the Israeli settlement policy. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas held Hamas responsible for the current situation on Tuesday: “With its rocket terror, Hamas has deliberately escalated a situation that had previously been extremely tense, with terrible consequences for Israelis and also for the civilian population in Gaza. “

The top priority is now to silence the guns. That is why he spoke to his colleagues in Egypt and Qatar, “who have direct contacts with Hamas”. At the same time, he promised the civilian population in Gaza another forty million euros in aid.

The Middle East Quartet was revived

For further diplomacy, Maas, like Borrell later, referred to the Middle East Quartet. The new EU special envoy for the Middle East peace process, Sven Koopmans, should expand his mediation efforts and travel to the region. Which also meant that the political backing was not enough for Borrell’s mission, which the Spaniard could well have imagined.