Alexander Schaefer

Münster in North Rhine-Westphalia is facing a two-day state of emergency: Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is inviting people to the G7 summit on Thursday and Friday – with a tight schedule.

Münster – The world is looking to Münster in North Rhine-Westphalia: the foreign ministers of the G7 countries will meet there on November 3rd and 4th. The host is the German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens), who is chairing the G7 meetings of foreign ministers this year thanks to the German presidency. The meeting is held in a symbolic place: in the Peace Hall of the historic town hall, where world history was written in 1648 with the Peace of Westphalia – which is therefore also a suitable place for Münster’s Lord Mayor Markus Lewe. Hopefully, given the program, that’s a good omen.

city Muenster population 314,319 (2019) mayor Markus Lewe

G7 summit in Münster: Foreign ministers don’t even leave the historic town hall to eat

The foreign ministers’ work focuses on current issues and strategic challenges in foreign and security policy. Topics are China, Iran, Central Asia and Africa. Of course, Russia’s attack on Ukraine and its consequences for Europe, transatlantic cooperation and the international order will be given special attention. The interest of the media is correspondingly high. Around 200 journalists will report from Münster.

The German G7 presidency in 2022 actually had a different program in mind. It should be about setting the global course in the areas of ecological transformation, social cohesion and poverty reduction, digitization and fiscal sustainability. But Putin’s attack on Ukraine has changed the situation. The war and the crises it triggers dominate the work of foreign policymakers.

Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) is hosting the G7 summit in Munster. © Annette Riedl/dpa

The schedule for Baerbock and Co. is tight. The foreign ministers shouldn’t even leave the historic town hall to eat. Catering companies should deliver the meals, the state guests will eat them in different rooms in the town hall and in the town wine house. Baerbock’s ministry is said to have placed value on regional providers.

G7 summit in Münster: German Foreign Ministry books entire Atlantic Hotel

G7 stands for Group of Seven. The coalition includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. The group was established in 1975 and expanded in 1998 with the addition of Russia to the G8. In 2014, the other members excluded Russia due to the annexation of Crimea and returned to the original G7 format. The annual meetings in small groups have now developed into permanent cooperation at the level of ministers and senior government officials. They prepare the annual summit of the G7 heads of government.

In Munster, where some roads are closed due to the G7 summit, “only” the foreign ministers come together. Nevertheless, there will be a state of emergency in the city center for two days. Many areas will be cordoned off. Another consequence: hotel beds are in short supply. The German Foreign Ministry alone has fully booked the Atlantic Hotel with its 224 rooms.