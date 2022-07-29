EThe foreign ministers of the United States and Russia have spoken to each other for the first time since the beginning of the Ukraine war in February. “We had an open and direct conversation,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in Washington on Friday. He told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that the world would “never” accept an annexation of Ukrainian territories. He also “put pressure” on the Russian side to accept a Washington proposal to free two US citizens held captive in Russia.

Blinken said he also urged Lavrov to honor the Turkey-brokered grain export deal. According to the US chief diplomat, he also found clear words about any plans by Moscow to annex additional areas of Ukraine currently occupied by the Russian military. He told Lavrov that it would mean “additional costs” for Russia, Blinken said.

On the possible release of basketball player Brittney Griner and former US soldier Paul Whelan imprisoned in Russia, Blinken said he had urged Moscow to accept Washington’s “serious proposal” for their release Exchange of the two US citizens with the Russian arms smuggler Viktor Bout imprisoned in America.