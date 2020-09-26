Highlights: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said amidst tension with China – need to believe in the capabilities of armed forces

In an interview to Times Now, Jaishankar said that the ground situation on LAC in East Ladakh is very complicated

In June, 20 soldiers of India were martyred in the violent clash between the soldiers of the two countries in the Galvan Valley of Eastern Ladakh.

Amid deadlock with China at the border in East Ladakh, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday that we need to trust our armed forces and their ability to protect our interests. In an interview to Times Now, Jaishankar said that there is a need to have confidence in the capabilities of military commanders and diplomatic channels in talking to the Chinese.

Asked about the situation on the border in East Ladakh, he said, ‘You know it is going to happen in a special way. There will be some things that China has done. There will be some response that India has made … Actually, the talks are going on. ‘ He said, ‘I know the media is compelled to know everything, but unfortunately real life is different. Because it is about national security. There is a complex ground situation there. ‘

The Foreign Minister said, ‘We have to trust our armed forces and their ability to protect our interests and obviously believe in the ability of the system, I mean military commanders and diplomatic channels in negotiating with China, Is from both. ‘ He said that do not hurry to reach any conclusion. During the interview, Jaishankar also discussed his recent book ‘The India Way’ in detail.

Let us tell you that the tension in East Ladakh increased manifold after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the skirmish between the soldiers of the two countries in the Galvan Valley on 15 June. The situation worsened after Indian troops on the northern and southern shores of Pangong Lake made at least three attempts by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to be abusive and provocative.

Jaishankar said that we need to increase our capabilities and strength. Our abilities and confidence were also low in the past. We are today the fifth largest economy in the world. According to that we have to behave. We must shape the world by becoming more active.