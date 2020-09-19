Foreign Minister S Jaishankar’s mother Sulochana Subrahmanyam died on Saturday. Jaishankar gave information about this through a tweet and also shared a picture of his mother. He was aged between 85–89 years.Jaishankar said, ‘I am very sad to inform that my mother Sulochana Subrahmanyam passed away today. We request his friends and well-wishers to keep him in their memories. Our family is especially grateful to all those who gave him courage during his illness. ‘ He is survived by his sons Jaishankar, S. Vijay Kumar and Sanjay Subrahmanyam.



People expressed grief

Union Minister Kiran Rijiju, BJP leader Ram Madhav, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, among others have mourned the death of Jaishankar’s mother. Jaishankar’s father K.K. Subrahmanyam was a noted strategic expert and also the father of India’s nuclear doctrine, who died in February 2011.