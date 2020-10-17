External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday that peace and tranquility on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) has been severely disrupted and is apparently affecting the entire relationship between India and China. Jaishankar made these statements against the backdrop of the border standoff between India and China in East Ladakh for more than five months where each side has deployed over 50,000 troops.

Jaishankar, in a webinar on his book, The India Way, said in the historical perspective of the development of relations between the two neighboring countries over the last three decades, the question of the China-India border is a very complex and difficult subject. The External Affairs Minister said that India-China relations are in ‘very difficult times’ which have been normal since the late 1980s through trade, travel, tourism and social activities based on peace along the border.

Also read: Terrorism continues from Pak, it is very difficult to normalize the relationship: Jaishankar

Jaishankar said, “It is not our stand that we should solve the boundary question.” We understand that this is a very complex and difficult subject. There have been many conversations at different levels. This is a very high line for a relationship. He said, “I am talking about a more fundamental line and that is that the LAC should be in peace in the border areas and this has been the situation since the late 1980s.

Jaishankar, referring to the border situation in East Ladakh, said, “Now if peace and peace are deeply disrupted, the relationship will obviously be affected and that is what we are seeing.” The Foreign Minister said that China and India are emerging and are accepting a ‘greater role’ in the world, but the big question is how the two countries can achieve an ‘equilibrium’.

He said, “This is the fundamental thing that I have focused on in the book.” Jaishankar said that he had completed the manuscript of the book in April before the border dispute started in eastern Ladakh.

Also read: India-China talks are confidential, don’t want to guess: Jaishankar