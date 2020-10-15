Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said on Thursday that India and China are in talks to resolve the border impasse and this is a confidential matter between the two countries. When asked specifically about the outcome of the ongoing talks with China during an online conference, the foreign minister said, “Discussions are on and this work is in progress”.

When asked at the Bloomberg India Economic Forum about the clear border situation, he said, “Negotiations are going on and this is a confidential matter between the two countries”. He said, “I am publicly I am not in a position to say too much. I certainly don’t want to make any guesses for this in advance. ”

At this moment discussions are going on. What is going on obviously is confidential between us and the Chinese. We will wait to see how this plays out: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at an event (file pic) pic.twitter.com/uUH0mLL4LL – ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2020

Asked about the situation in Tibet as well as the developments along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Jaishankar said, “I don’t think we should consider other issues that clearly have any connection to the current situation in Ladakh.” -Do not give.”

He said that relations between India and China had improved since the signing of several agreements since 1993 to maintain peace along the border. He said, “For the last 30 years, we have built peace-based relations along the border.”

Jaishankar said that if the atmosphere of peace was not ensured and the agreements signed were not followed, then it is the primary cause of “disruption”. Significantly, there has been a military standoff between India and China in eastern Ladakh for almost five months.