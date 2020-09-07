In the wake of efforts to resolve the border crisis with China in eastern Ladakh, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday that ‘peace and harmony’ should be the basis of relations with the neighboring country. Speaking at the Indian Express e-Adda, he warned that after Kovid, the world will be dominated by nationalism.He said, the recent history of India and China has been difficult. Disintegration and de-escalation at the border is one of the practical issues. Jaishankar said, Indian and Chinese leaders have informal talks in Wuhan and Chennai. The negotiations were based on strategic intentions. Jaishankar further said that India and China had a complicated relationship and that they had a responsibility to move in the right direction. He said that I am familiar with all the challenges that we face. We have problems related to history.

AIIMS Chief Randeep Guleria said it would take time to develop herd immunity

The effort of self-reliant India will help the country’s progress

Talking about the issue of economy, the External Affairs Minister said that without increasing the economy, there can be no increase in power. He said, ‘Self-reliant India’ is a policy effort to build national capacity, it does not make India hostile to anyone globally. He said that the world will become more difficult after the corona virus is wreaked, nations will become more self-centered, debate will become more fierce and the world will be dominated by nationalism.

Communist Party unhappy with Jinping, PLA thrashed Chinese army in Ladakh

Foreign Minister Jaishankar will leave for Russia on Tuesday

Iran is expected to stay on Tuesday as Foreign Minister S Jaishankar goes on a four-day visit to Russia. According to people familiar with the matter, Jaishankar is expected to have a bilateral meeting with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Moscow. Jaishankar is going to attend the eight-member Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) foreign ministers meeting held in Moscow, of which India and China are members. He told that Jaishankar would probably meet Iranian Foreign Minister Jawad Zarif in Tehran before leaving for Moscow. Jaishankar’s visit comes just days after Defense Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to Moscow.