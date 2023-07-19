The Chilean Foreign Minister, Alberto van Klaveren, defended this Monday the recognition that the Government made this weekend to the Spanish judge Baltasar Garzón for his role in the extradition of the dictator Augusto Pinocheta gesture that sparked a barrage of criticism among the right-wing opposition.

“The recognition that was given to Baltasar Garzón was for his work in the fight against impunity in the commission of crimes against humanity in different countries of the world,” he said. Van Klaveren from Brussels, where he is accompanying President Gabriel Boric at the EU-Celac summit.

The Chilean minister clarified that the Spanish magistrate, who issued an arrest warrant against Pinochet in 1998 and made possible his extradition from Londonhe was not decorated with any of the two orders of the country (Order of Merit and Bernardo O’Higgins Order), rather, he received a medal to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the military coup that overthrew Salvador Allende.

hope

“It is the same medal that was given to Joan Manuel Serrat and, in the future, it will be given to other artists, jurists and political personalities,” Van Klaveren pointed out. The medal was presented to him at a ceremony on July 15 in Madrid by Chilean President Gabriel Boric, who acknowledged that Garzón “gave the people of Chile hope.”

“We have not found all the justice yet, but what you did gave the people of Chile hope,” said Boric, who paid an official visit to Spain before attending the summit in Brussels as part of his first European tour.

Garzón, for his part, assured in the same act that he “only complied” with his “obligation as a public official.” when issuing the international order and recalled that until then justice had been “too silent” with the general. The recognition aroused a barrage of criticism among Chilean right-wing parliamentarians, who criticize the Spanish magistrate for supporting Bolivia in its maritime claim against Chile before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague.

Deputy Diego Schalper, from the opposition Renovación Nacional, assured that Boric “instead of seeking gestures that unite Chileans, he is systematically making gestures that divide them,” while Deputy Cristián Labbé, from the conservative UDI, lamented that the president “has made such an absurd diplomatic gesture” and “against the interests of the country”.

The Chilean foreign minister downplayed Garzón’s position on Bolivia’s claim for an outlet to the sea and said that he is a “jurist” and that “lawyers practice their profession and, when it is international, sometimes advise to different countries”.

“It is not such an exceptional case,” said Van Klaveren, who defended Chile in the same international trial.

EFE