Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei said that external forces were trying to organize a Ukrainian scenario in the country, Interfax-West reports.

“Today we have to respond to both internal and external challenges,” Makei said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. According to him, external challenges “to a greater extent” predetermine internal ones.

“Nevertheless, I want to say that we withstood the first onslaught and did not allow the Ukrainian scenario in Belarus, the scenario of a color revolution organized from outside,” Makei added.

In Belarus, mass protests have continued for three weeks over the official results of the August 9 presidential election, according to which Lukashenko won 80 percent of the vote. Lukashenko himself claims that the West is behind what is happening. He promised to preserve a common homeland with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, which, he said, stretches from Brest to Vladivostok.