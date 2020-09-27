During his speech at the general political debates of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei accused a number of neighboring states of trying to plunge the republic into chaos and throw it back in development. Reported by TASS…

According to Makei, “after an unsuccessful attempt to impose a color revolution” Minsk is experiencing “external interference aimed at undermining the state system” of Belarus.

“Separate statements bordering on cynicism from a number of our western neighbors about alleged concern for the sovereignty of Belarus and its well-being are in fact nothing more than attempts to plunge the country into chaos and anarchy, which will throw Belarus in its development for many years back.” – said the head of the Foreign Ministry of Belarus.

Vladimir Makei warned that the interference of Western countries in the affairs of Belarus and the imposition of sanctions will only have the opposite effect and will be “harmful to absolutely everyone.”

Mass protests have been going on in Belarus for the second month. Their participants demand the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko, the holding of new elections and the punishment of the security officials responsible for the brutal crackdown on demonstrators. The authorities believe that elements of external interference are visible in the situation. According to Lukashenka, the protesters are trying to act according to the manuals of color revolutions, and they are controlled from Poland, Lithuania, the Czech Republic and Ukraine. The opposition is accused of attempting a coup d’etat.