Mexico (AFP) – The chancellor of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard, announced that he will resign from his post as of next Monday, June 12, to run for the presidential candidacy of the ruling Morena party, and to become the eventual successor to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who cannot run for office. re-election.

“I have resolved (…) to request and present my resignation to the Ministry of Foreign Relations (…) with the purpose of fully dedicating myself, with joy and resolution, to defending the project headed by our president,” said Ebrard, surrounded by his supporters, at a public event held in a central Mexico City hotel.

The foreign minister, one of the key officials in López Obrador’s cabinet and with whom he has worked for more than two decades, formalized his proposal at a time when competition among candidates for the official candidacy has become more intense.

Among the main contenders are the mayoress of the capital, Claudia Sheinbaum, and the Minister of the Interior (Interior), Adán Augusto López.

According to various surveys, Sheinbaum leads the preferences to become Morena’s candidate in the June 2024 presidential elections, while Ebrard ranks second.

On Monday night, López Obrador met with the three main candidates and other government actors interested in the candidacy to define the conditions for the internal competition, according to local media reports.

The resignation of the positions they hold would have been one of the conditions raised by the president, according to press reports, which was celebrated by Ebrard during the announcement of his candidacy, recalling that this was one of his proposals to ensure an election transparent and fair.

Next Sunday the National Council of Morena will be held, which will mark the beginning of the internal campaigns.

López Obrador’s party, which last Sunday won the governorship of the central State of Mexico -the most populous in the country and electorally strategic- is emerging as the winner of the 2024 elections, according to the vast majority of surveys, regardless of who turns out chosen as a candidate.