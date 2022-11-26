Home page politics

Belarus Foreign Minister Vladimir Makej has died. In two days he should have met with his Russian counterpart Lavrov. © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS / Maxim Blinov

Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makey has died at the age of 64. In Minsk they speak of a “sudden death”.

Minsk – Even during the Ukraine war, which has been going on since February, Belarus is considered one of Russia’s closest allies. Shortly before a meeting with Foreign Minister Lavrov, his Belarusian counterpart, Vladimir Makej, died at the age of 64.

Close confidant of Lukashenko: Belarusian Foreign Minister Makej died

The state news agency Belta reported a “sudden death” on Saturday, without giving any further details. Nothing was known in advance about any illness. According to a spokesman for his ministry, Makej, who had been foreign minister in Belarus since 2012, died unexpectedly. It is not known whether he died on Saturday or before.

Makej was considered one of the closest confidants of long-term ruler Alexander Lukashenko. Before becoming a minister, he was head of the presidential administration. At times, Makej was even traded as a possible successor to Lukashenko.

Belarus: Foreign Minister Makei dies two days before meeting with Lavrov

There are already first expressions of condolence from Russia. “We are shocked by the reports of the death of the Foreign Minister of Belarus,” said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. According to the Reuters news agency, he should have met his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov next Monday.

A few days before his death, he also attended a summit of the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Armenia. Also present was Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was exposed by his Armenian ally.

Earlier this year, Makei dismissed fears that Russia could send troops to Ukraine from Belarus. He declared in February that “not a single” Russian soldier would remain in Belarus after joint maneuvers with Russia on the border with Ukraine – a few weeks before the start of the Russian offensive.

Belarus: Foreign Minister Makej dies – previously he supported Russia’s war in Ukraine

In fact, the Kremlin was able to use Belarusian territory to invade Ukraine. President Zelenskyj’s government accuses Moscow, which probably had Japan as a target before the Ukraine war, of using Belarus as a logistical military base and continuing the attack on Ukraine from there. Makej had previously tried to improve relations with Europe.

With the start of the war in Ukraine, which according to a US strategist has now reached Phase IV, his rhetoric changed. According to Reuters, he alleged earlier this year that the West itself had provoked the war. Now Ukraine would have to take a step towards Russia and agree to any peace terms. In the meantime, however, Moscow has had to face accusations of staging: Putin’s soldier mothers are said to have been in Russia shortly before Mother’s Day in Russia. (dpa/afp/mef)