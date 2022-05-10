Home page politics

Annalena Baerbock is traveling to Ukraine this Wednesday as the first representative of the traffic light federal government. The Foreign Minister is getting an idea of ​​what’s going on in Butscha. The news ticker for her state visit.

Update from May 10, 12:55 p.m.: Annalena Baerbock (The Greens) gave an emotional press conference in the Bucha church during her trip to Ukraine. In the small town north-west of the metropolis of Kyiv, Russian troops are said to have committed a number of alleged war crimes before their retreat. IPPEN.MEDIA co-wrote Baerbock’s speech:

“We are in a place and in a church that is actually incredibly representative of hope and future. If you look at this building. Looking through the windows, the sun shining in that day. Then you think you are in a normal church. And at the same time it is a place where the worst crimes imaginable have not only become visible, but have happened here.”

Baerbock in Ukraine: Ampel Foreign Minister gives an emotional speech in the middle of Bucha

“What I just heard here, from those who could at least give these people the last dignity, which is to bury them. To transport what is her greatest wish: to make it clear to the world what kind of crimes have happened, how great the pain is. And nobody can take away this pain, the pain of fathers, mothers, aunts, uncles, friends, neighbors and work colleagues. But we can ensure justice. And that’s why I’m here today with the Attorney General, who is investigating these crimes and collecting evidence for her country. We support this war crime investigation as an international community. We owe it to the victims to ensure that the perpetrators are held accountable.”

“And these victims, you can feel that so strongly here, we could be these victims. Butscha is a suburb of Kyiv, it’s like Potsdam before Berlin. You see playgrounds, you see supermarkets, you see people going to work. And then you see the worst traces of crime right next to it. A bomb that hit right in the supermarket. You see pictures of people who just did what every human being does. Getting up in the morning, going shopping and being murdered in cold blood. How a mother tried to escape with her two children and was shot dead. And we owe it to these victims not only to commemorate them, but to hold the perpetrators accountable and hold them accountable. And that’s what we will do as an international community. That is the promise that we can and must give here in Bucha.”

Baerbock in Ukraine: Ampel Foreign Minister speaks to auxiliary workers in Butscha

Update from May 10, 11:40 a.m.: The first photos from Butscha show Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (The Greens) with a heavily armed escort. The 41-year-old, who traveled to Ukraine as the first traffic light representative after the outbreak of war, wears a bulletproof protective vest.

The Green politician lit candles in a small church. More than 400 bodies were found in Bucha after Russian troops withdrew from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. The Russian soldiers who advanced here and then had to retreat defeated are accused of numerous alleged war crimes against civilians. Baerbock spoke in the morning with residents of the small town northwest of Kyiv and with helpers who recovered and identified the bodies.

“You see playgrounds, you see supermarkets, you see people going to work,” explained Baerbock in a first press statement. And next door you can see the destruction of the war. A grenade hit the supermarket. “People who got up and wanted to go to work were murdered in cold blood,” says Baerbock and demands “that we not only commemorate, but that we call the perpetrators to account. We will do that as an international community.”

Baerbock in Kyiv: Germany is one of the last western countries to reopen the embassy

Update from May 10, 11:20 a.m.: Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is the first German cabinet member to travel to the capital Kyiv since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. The Greens politician first got an idea of ​​the situation in the Butscha suburb on Tuesday. More than 400 bodies were found there after the Russian troops withdrew – some with their hands tied behind their backs. Baerbock was received by an employee of the German embassy at his home.

The Minister was accompanied by the Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova. In the afternoon, among other things, a conversation between Baerbock and her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba was planned.

The minister also wanted to reopen the German embassy in Kyiv, which had been closed since mid-February. The last embassy employees sent to Poland left on February 25 and continued to work partly from there and partly from Berlin. Germany is one of the last western countries to announce the reopening of its embassy in Kyiv.

Baerbock in Bucha and Kyiv: Federal Foreign Minister Baerbock spoke to residents

Update from May 10th, 11:05 am: Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) arrived in Ukraine on Tuesday for a visit. Baerbock arrived in the city of Bucha near Kyiv in the morning, a journalist from the AFP news agency reported. The Foreign Minister spoke to residents of the city, which has become synonymous with suspected war crimes by Russian forces in Ukraine.

Baerbock’s visit to Ukraine is the first by a member of the federal government since Russia’s war of aggression began on February 24. The exact date of their trip had been kept secret.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) announced last week that Baerbock would travel to Ukraine “soon”. The serious irritation caused by the government in Kyiv disinviting Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier had previously been cleared up in a telephone conversation between Steinmeier and the Ukrainian head of state, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Baerbock in Bucha and Kyiv: Federal Foreign Minister travels to Ukraine

First report from May 10th: Kyiv – Now also Annalena Baerbock. Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier officially wanted to be the first to go to Ukraine. But Kyiv signaled to the SPD politician: undesirable. If so, then Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). However, he described Steinmeier’s invitation as an “obstacle”, which earned him the accusation of “offended liverwurst” (quote from Ukraine Ambassador Andriy Melnyk).

Steinmeier and the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj then cleared up the irritations in a telephone call, Selenskyj invited Steinmeier again. Shortly thereafter, the second highest German state representative, Bundestag President Bärbel Bas, was in Kyiv to commemorate the victims of the Second World War unleashed by Nazi Germany.

Annalena Baerbock (Greens) in the Ukraine-Russia war: Federal Foreign Minister visits Kyiv

A German politician who forestalled her with a trip during the Ukraine war caused almost more of a stir: CDU leader Friedrich Merz, who tweeted a video from the sleeping car to Kyiv. Classifications that the visit of the 66-year-old could be an election campaign maneuver with a view to the Schleswig-Holstein election and the NRW election, rejected CDU General Secretary Mario Czaja on Deutschlandfunk.

Incidentally, Merz thanked the Ukrainian head of state for Steinmeier’s renewed invitation: “I am very grateful to President Selenskyj for accepting my request for an invitation from the Federal President,” he told the dpa news agency.

Visits to Ukraine by German politicians: after Merz and Bas, now Baerbock in Kyiv

In recent weeks, Ukraine has repeatedly accused the ruling traffic light coalition of hesitating on arms deliveries. The recent pledge of self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine could ease tensions between Berlin and Kyiv.

Selenskyj invited Scholz last Friday to come to Kyiv this Monday (May 9). It was unclear at the weekend whether and when the chancellor could travel. French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to make his inaugural visit to Berlin after his re-election this evening. (frs with material from dpa and AFP)