From: Patrick Mayer

Federal Foreign Minister: Annalena Baerbock from the Greens. © IMAGO / photothek

Shortly after the verdict in the Berlin Tiergarten murder was pronounced, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (The Greens) summoned the Russian ambassador. Two diplomats have to leave Germany.

Munich / Berlin – Annalena Baerbock (The Greens) takes tough action. After the verdict in the Tiergarten murder, the traffic light federal government from the SPD, Greens and FDP expelled two Russian diplomats. The new Federal Foreign Minister said this Wednesday afternoon (December 15) after the announcement of the judge’s verdict.

Murder in Berlin’s Tiergarten: verdict passed – Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock reacts

The court found that the murder “was committed on behalf of government agencies of the Russian Federation,” said Baerbock. This was “a serious violation of German law and the sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Germany,” said the 41-year-old from Lower Saxony. Germany has therefore “declared two members of the diplomatic staff at the Russian embassy to be undesirable”.

The Berlin Chamber Court sentenced a Russian citizen to life imprisonment this Wednesday. In August 2019, he shot a Georgian of Chechen origin in the Kleiner Tiergarten in the Berlin district of Moabit. According to the court, he received the order from Russian state agencies. According to Baerbock, the Russian ambassador was summoned by the Foreign Office after the verdict.

He was informed of the expulsion of the two diplomats. The foreign minister said she also phoned her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

She “affirmed that we want and need an open and honest exchange with Russia – in the interests of both of us,” explained Baerbock. “This must take place on the basis of international law and mutual respect. It is very clear that acts like the murder in the zoo weigh heavily on this exchange. “

Murder in the Berlin Tiergarten: Diplomatic disagreements between Moscow and Berlin

The Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office took over the investigation into the case in December 2019, and in June 2020 the Federal Prosecutor brought charges against a Russian citizen. This was followed by diplomatic disagreements between Berlin and Moscow, which now continue in the deportation of diplomats. (pm) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA