Colombian Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva will arrive this Sunday in Caracas to meet with the Venezuelan president Nicolas Madurosources told EL TIEMPO.

The visit is scheduled to discuss details for the April 25 summit convened by the Colombian president Gustavo Petro and that it seeks to reactivate the dialogue between the opposition and the government of Venezuela.

Some days ago It was speculated that Maduro would attend the meeting in Bogotá, However, Foreign Minister Leyva denied the rumors in statements to the Colombian media.

This summit will take place five days after President Petro meets his counterpart Joe Biden in the United States. It has been said that the agenda will deal with migration and the fight against drugs.

Thanks to the former ambassadors of the United States in Colombia for receiving me. I informed them of the current state of relations between Colombia and Venezuela, and why it was essential to restore them. pic.twitter.com/07XEWxgwnR — Armando Benedetti (@AABenedetti) March 20, 2023

However, sources told EL TIEMPO that the idea is also to work on a solution for Venezuela and although the participation of the United States in the 25 summit has not been confirmed, it is known that Washington is closely following the process and endorses the initiative.

Colombia has played an important role in recent months to reinsert Venezuela at the international level.

The Colombian ambassador in Caracas, Armando Benedetti, traveled to the US in the middle of a mission that would seek to mediate on the Venezuelan issue. After that trip, Petro and Benedetti were received by Maduro in the Venezuelan capital.

So far it is unknown how Venezuela’s participation in the April 25 summit will be, but Leyva announced in New York, at the United Nations, that at least 15 countries would attend, including representatives of the European Union.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

