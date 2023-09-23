Foreign military attaches arrived in the vicinity of Stepanakert in Karabakh

Foreign military attaches arrived in the vicinity of Stepanakert in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh). This is reported by RIA News.

According to the agency, representatives of Russia, China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Belarus and a number of other countries arrived to familiarize themselves with the process of disarmament of local forces. They are accompanied by a group of journalists.

Earlier, a video of Azerbaijan’s attack on a warehouse of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh appeared online. The footage shows a column of smoke rising above buildings in the distance, and military personnel actively moving around the site.

On September 22, armed forces in Nagorno-Karabakh began to hand over their weapons, ammunition and armored vehicles under the control of Russian peacekeepers. The Russian Ministry of Defense clarified that as of September 22, over 800 units of small arms and anti-tank weapons, about 5,000 ammunition and six units of armored vehicles were delivered.