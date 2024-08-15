Foreign mercenary of the Armed Forces of Ukraine declared wanted for rape in Kharkiv region

French mercenary Maxime Barrat, who fought in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), has been put on the wanted list in the Kharkiv region on suspicion of rape. This was reported by the Internal Affairs Department of the military-civil administration of the region in its Telegram-channel.

He is accused of violating Part 2 of Article 131 of the Russian Criminal Code (“Rape”) and Part 3 of Article 359 (“Mercenarism”). The law provides for punishment of up to life imprisonment.

According to the department, in 2022, Barratt, together with Daniel Burke and other mercenaries he knew from Syria, founded the Dark Angels armed group in Ukraine. Initially, it positioned itself as a humanitarian organization, but then took part in military operations. “He trained territorial defense militants, as well as Ukrainian military,” the department added.

Earlier, a woman in the Kharkiv region reported being raped by foreign mercenaries. According to her, the men were intoxicated and armed.