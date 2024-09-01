Three mercenaries from France and Denmark suspected of crimes in Kharkiv region

The head of the Russian administration of the Kharkiv region, Vitaly Ganchev, said that three foreign mercenaries in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were suspected of war crimes. His words are quoted by RIA Novosti.

The official said that two mercenaries from France and a soldier from Denmark were suspected of committing crimes in the Kharkiv region.

“The details of a French citizen, a native of the city of Orleans, Carte Franck Michel Mikael and Evan Contin Etienne Jean have been established. These are two officers from France and a Danish citizen, 40-year-old Fris Martin,” he said.

Ganchev added that law enforcement agencies intend to establish the location of the mercenaries and transfer the materials to the investigation.

Earlier, Russian Ambassador Vladimir Tarabrin announced Ukraine’s recruitment of mercenaries in The Hague. He added that the official Hague prefers not to comment on the data on the participation of foreigners in the Ukrainian conflict,