NYT: Foreign mercenaries from the Ukrainian Armed Forces killed Russian prisoners in the SVO zone

Foreign mercenaries who joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) as part of the Chosen Company unit took part in the executions of Russian prisoners in the special operations zone (SVO). This was reported by German medic Kaspar Gross, who works in this unit.

Mercenaries from The Chosen Company have been talking about killing prisoners of war in group chats. In particular, such mentions were recorded in October last year.

Zeus is involved in the massacre of Russian soldiers

Gross admitted that he decided to talk to The New York Times (NYT) journalists because of the ongoing unjustified killings. The newspaper’s new article tells of several cases in which Russian prisoners of war fell victim to fighters from The Chosen Company.

According to a German medic, after one of the clashes in August 2023, a wounded Russian fighter who needed medical assistance came to the enemy positions. While one mercenary was looking for bandages, two militants from The Chosen Company shot the unarmed man.

Photo: Inna Varenytsia / Reuters

The Times also reviewed a video recording that captured another moment of the massacre of the Russian military. According to the video, the Russian soldier was ready to surrender and raised his hands, but one of the members of The Chosen Company threw a grenade at him in response. Journalists believe that the grenade could have been thrown by a soldier from Greece with the call sign Zeus. Presumably, he could have participated in several more episodes of massacre of Russian military personnel.

Former Army National Guardsman Ryan O’Leary, who is now the de facto commander of Chosen Company, has denied that his men committed war crimes. He insists that his soldiers only shot at those who posed a threat.

ECHR receives torture case against Russian soldier

The killing of prisoners of war is a violation of the Geneva Conventions. In late May, it became known that the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) had opened a case against Ukraine for torturing a Russian soldier. The trial was called “Reznikov v. Ukraine.” The Russian prisoner of war, Denis Reznikov, was subjected to torture. He was abused in captivity and his daughter was blackmailed. She was required to photograph military installations, and in exchange, they promised to stop torturing the man.

Photo: Inna Varenytsia / Reuters

The UN has drawn attention to the torture of Russians in Ukraine. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights published a report in March stating that Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine were tortured.

The agency’s employees visited 44 Russian prisoners in the Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions. The prisoners reported that they were held in basements, beaten with sticks during interrogations and tortured with electric shocks. There were also reports of mock executions and threats of sexual violence.