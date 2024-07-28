Former SBU officer Prozorov: Foreign mercenaries are leaving the Ukrainian Armed Forces due to service conditions

Foreign mercenaries have begun leaving the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) en masse due to the conditions of service. This was stated by former lieutenant colonel of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Vasyl Prozorov in an interview with RIA News.

He reported that foreign military personnel complain that they are being sent into “meat grinders” and useless attacks. In addition, they are also unhappy with the stupidity of commanders, meanness and betrayal, the agency’s interlocutor added.

According to him, videos are now appearing online in which mercenaries who fled to their homeland after several months of service talk about “hell and nightmare” in the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Prozorov noted that, unlike Ukrainian soldiers, they sign their first contract for only six months and have the right to break it whenever they want.

“I think the cream of the crop (of those willing to — note from “Lenta.ru”) were already collected in 2022-2023. Now, if they go, then it’s really just to earn money from poor countries and quickly escape before Russian artillery or aviation “zeroes out” them,” he shared.

Earlier, Prozorov reported that over the 2.5 years of the Ukrainian conflict, about 15 thousand foreign mercenaries served in the Ukrainian Armed Forces. At the same time, he specified, a third of them are no longer alive.