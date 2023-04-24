with videoForeign sports media lacked superlatives to describe Sifan Hassan’s victory in the London Marathon. Handing out water, the tactical build-up, recovering from an injury, winning on a debut; there is almost too much to mention.



Apr 24 2023

‘Incredible’ headline L’Equipe. ‘Stunning comeback. She just comes back from Ramadan but beats the whole field,” writes the New York Times. Sensational performance The Independent. The Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport calls it a “staggering comeback.” “The women’s marathon had perhaps the strongest start list ever. From those protagonists came a name that is certainly not expected at this level: that of Hassan.’

Hassan won the marathon on Sunday on her debut after a brilliant catch-up race from kilometer 22, during which she even stopped briefly and stretched her left thigh. In the last meters she shook off the last two competitors with a phenomenal final sprint. After 42 kilometers and 195 meters she clocked 2.18.33 – a new Dutch record. Her striking reaction afterwards only made the story more beautiful.



"This is really unbelievable," Hassan said in a first reaction in front of the camera of the BBC. ,,I never expected to finish today, but then I will outrun him and win. Really, how cool. I am carried by the public, every mile. I am forever grateful to everyone in London for that. I will never forget this race. I enjoyed it. Everyone said beforehand that it would be tough after 30, 35 kilometers. I started to feel better and better after 35 kilometers. When I crossed the finish line, I thought, are we there yet?" On English television, analyst and former Olympic runner Steve Cram was stunned. "Hassan has done something that no one could have predicted," he told the BBC. "She was having a hard time, she grabbed her hip and even stopped to stretch. Her dream was to finish the marathon… This is perhaps the biggest victory of her life."

©AFP



Bafta for Sifan Hassan

The British newspaper The Guardian goes one step further. The newspaper compares Hassan's race to the Greek myth from which the marathon is said to have originated. 'Since Pheidippides ran to Athens, there has not been such an exceptional marathon debut as Sifan Hassan did in London. She braved injuries, was almost knocked out by an engine, but amazingly still took the win.' The fact that Hassan stated afterwards that she was 'born for drama' is, according to the newspaper, reason to give her a Bafta (acting award, ed.). The Spanish medium Mark calls Hassan's victory as epic as it is surprising. 'Surprising because the two-time Olympic champion in Tokyo in the 5,000 and 10,000 meters started to show hip problems after an hour's run. In her usual tactical approach, Hassan hid her cards until the final straight in front of Buckingham Palace when she launched a devastating attack, beating Alemu Megertu and reigning Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir."

