Mathieu van der Poel is also showered with praise in the international media after his crazy stunt in the second stage of the Tour de France. The emotional Dutchman took the stage victory and the yellow jersey and thus honored his grandfather Raymond Poulidor, who died in 2019.











“Mathieu van der Poel shoots like a rocket to the yellow dream on Mûr-de-Bretagne”, the headline Belgian sporza, which of course declares the Dutchman the winner of the day. ,, He has been warned several times: pay extra attention to him the day after a setback or a disappointment. Mathieu van der Poel appeared pale yesterday and missed a first appointment with history, but the 26-year-old Dutchman was master at his re-examination. In all his gluttony, he is also a mountain king.”

,,The Dutch eagle fluttered unstoppably to the stage win on his second day in the Tour and pointed his finger at the sky. He signed and realizes what his legendary late grandfather never managed: the: tights jaune to receive.”

Mathieu van der Poel. © BELGA



Watch Mathieu van der Poel’s reaction to his sensational double hit below.

“Strike show and tears at Van der Poel on Mûr-de-Bretagne”, headlines The last news. “Yesterday it didn’t work out, but today Mathieu van der Poel left his mark on this Tour de France in a fantastic way.”

Also in Spain Van der Poel made an impression. Van der Poel honors his grandfather Poulidor on his second day in the Tour: Victory and yellow! marca. “Poulidor’s grandson is used to unpacking without worrying about the consequences and is achieving spectacular success.”

A proud Mathieu van der Poel in the yellow jersey. © AP



“He broke everyone, no one could follow him,” the sports newspaper saw ASH. “What a display by Van der Poel.” In France headlined l’Equipe: ,,Van der Poel the almighty. This was otherworldly.” The BBC writes in England: ‘Van der Poel drove a great ride on the way to the victory and the yellow jersey. The Dutchman attacked twice and blasted home in a heart-pounding climax.”

The most beautiful words come true Italy. La Gazzetta dello Sport writes: ,,Masterpiece Van der Poel in the name of his grandfather Poulidor. His tears at the finish, at the memory of his grandfather, speak louder than words about the bond that existed between the two.”

Mathieu van der Poel honors his grandfather when he crosses the finish line. © EPA



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.