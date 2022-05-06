Olympique Marseille will not reach the final of the Conference League due to the draw against Feyenoord on Thursday evening. The team was “powerless against Feyenoord and fails at the gate of the final,” the French newspaper writes Le Monde † Other French media also note ‘frustration’ after the final whistle, while foreign media are full of praise.

‘The wall of Feyenoord stopped Olympique Marseille’ La Gazzetta Dello Sport on the defensive security of the Rotterdammers. Feyenoord defended well and hardly ran into problems. Olympique Marseille died on the brink of success and Feyenoord celebrated the fact that they are playing a European final again after twenty years.” Sport† Also the Daily Mail was complimentary: ‘Feyenoord repelled Olympique Marseille quite easily.’

The last news was impressed by the defensive work of Feyenoord. The Belgian newspaper complimented ‘the very strong acting center Trauner and Senesi and nobody’s confused backs Geertruida and Malacia.’ kicker praised the defense as well. ‘Feyenoord defended strongly and also remained unbeaten in Europe for the twelfth time in a row.’ According to Tuttosport the Rotterdam victory was justified. ‘Marseille failed to tear down Feyenoord’s defensive wall.’ See also The Ukrainian exodus, on the way to being the largest in Europe since the Second World War

The French sports newspaper L’Equipe writes about a ‘huge foreplay’ in the run-up to the ‘great European evening’. But Olympique Marseille ‘failed to transfer the fire from the stands to the field’ as the second semi-final ended 0-0. According to the newspaper, the team was burdened by the early departure of Dimitri Payet, who was replaced after more than half an hour of play due to an injury.

Watch the review with club watcher Mikos Gouka here:

‘So close and yet so far away’, writes Le Figaro about the loss of Olympique Marseille. With the departure of the ‘irreplaceable’ attacker Payet, the game became ‘messy’, according to the French newspaper. The regional newspaper La Provence speaks of ‘a disappointment to soon forget’. The squad was ‘invisible and inaccurate’ and it was all simply ‘too little to make it to the final’.

The support of the French public was also to no avail, concludes Le Monde† Olympique Marseille failed to ‘force fate’ and, according to the newspaper, the French can continue to regret the previous game, when they lost 3-2 in De Kuip. See also UK accuses Russia of establishing a related regime in Ukraine