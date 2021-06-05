Foreign media told about the meeting with the President of Russia at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The head of the Associated Press news agency, Gary Pruitt, assessed the journalists’ questions as frank and complete; he called the meeting itself useful and timely.

The director of the France-Presse Agency, Fabrice Fries, called the tradition a unique initiative of Russia.

British holding journalists PA Media Group believe that the Russian leader is committed to dialogue with the West.

In general, on the eve of the upcoming meeting of the leaders of the two countries, many media outlets have become interested in relations between the Russian Federation and the United States, Izvestia TV channel reports. Many noted that Moscow is ready to cooperate on climate, medicine, disarmament and counter-terrorism issues.

In Japan, they are waiting for a solution to the territorial issue. Kyodo agency quotes Putin as saying that the solution to the problem should not be left to the next generations.

President of the South Korean agency Yonhap Cho Sung Boo said that an online meeting with Vladimir Putin would allow for closer ties between Russian and South Korean media. The head of the publication thanked the Russian leader for the frank interview.

The Izvestia TV channel is available in the packages of cable operators, in Moscow it is located on the 26th button. The channel is also broadcast live on the iz.ru website.