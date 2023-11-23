The economy of the Republic of Latvia lacks 300–400 thousand workers. The authorities began to prepare for the import of labor resources from abroad, for which radical nationalists were removed from the ruling coalition. The arrival of masses of guest workers could “nullify” all previously made efforts to build an “ethnically pure” state in Latvia.” And therefore, nationalists continue to do everything possible to prevent “foreigners” from entering the local labor market. Details are in the Izvestia article.

Fatal Flaw

Recently, employees of the HR platform Deel, specializing in Central and Eastern European countries, reported that the number of Latvian companies interested in attracting foreign labor has increased by 35% this year. In unison with this, a statement was made by the head of the Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Janis Endzins, who said that the country needs a large number of workers, which cannot be found from internal reserves. In total, according to the LCCI, Latvia will need at least 300–400 thousand people of active working age in the period until 2030. Moreover, as Endzins admits, these workers will have to be looked for outside the EU.

Latvia has no other choice but to import guest workers from other countries. According to preliminary data from the Central Statistical Office of Latvia, from the beginning of January to September, 9,642 children were born in the country, which is 1,466 (13.2%) less than in the corresponding period in 2022. Of these, over the eight months of this year, there were 4,961 boys among registered newborns, which is 712 (12.6%) less than a year earlier. However, in the eight months of 2023, 18,315 deaths were registered in Latvia, which is 2,177 (10.6%) less than in the eight months of 2022, when 20,492 deaths were registered.

Photo: Global Look Press/Victor Lisitsyn

Back in 2021, local experts described the demographic situation in Latvia as the worst in a century. A couple of months ago, financial and tax expert of the Latvian Confederation of Employers Janis Hermanis said that the number of people of reproductive age in the country is steadily declining, especially in younger age groups (20–24 years, 25–29 years). In total, as of August 1, 2023, according to official data, 1 million 882 thousand people lived in Latvia. At the same time, at the time of leaving the USSR, there were over 2.6 million in the republic. At the time the state joined the European Union in 2004, there were less than 2.3 million.

What is the reason for such a disastrous situation? The fact is that many Latvians do not see a future for themselves in their homeland – and either refrain from having children, or have them after having already moved to live in other countries. “In Latvia, a person is NOT a value. Zero. It’s okay that most of the Latvian people have gone abroad, doctors have left, and young people, children tell my generation that they will not return to Latvia, grandchildren are born abroad. And here they are still greedily flaying the Latvians who remain in Latvia to the bones,” residents of the republic write online.

The Patriots are angry

Now in the Republic of Latvia there is a shortage of hands in any industry – from cleaners and general workers to IT specialists and construction workers. According to the State Employment Agency, the number of vacancies is increasing every year. If in the middle of summer 2021, 4,062 vacancies, or 20.1%, remained unfilled in the country for more than three months, then this year there are already 10,118 (41.3%). Nevertheless, the last year, 2022, turned out to be special for Latvia in this regard: its population increased by more than 15 thousand people. We are, of course, talking about refugees from Ukraine. But these 15 thousand are clearly not enough to solve the demographic problems of Latvia.

Photo: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

The former Prime Minister of Latvia, Krisjanis Karins, who left his post in August, warned that it was impossible to do without the import of guest workers – the only alternative could be an increase in the retirement age to 70 years, or even a complete abolition of pensions. However, this bitter truth infuriates radical nationalists, supporters of “Latvian Latvia.” Recently, the portal Pietiek.com published a manifesto of Latvian “angry patriots” who are not satisfied with the strategy chosen by the current government in relation to the problems facing Latvia. The essence of the appeal, which was signed by 143 “patriots,” boils down to the fact that the new migration policy is “incompatible with the interests of the Latvian nation.”

According to the signatories, the basic principle of protecting the Latvian nation is the establishment and protection of impenetrable borders, extending both to the physical borders of the state and to the “linguistic, cultural and moral borders” of Latvia. “Patriots” strictly demand from the state that it contributes to the further improvement of the status of the Latvian language, does not allow the import of cheap labor and does not indulge the “momentary interests of certain economic groups.” At the same time, six years ago, demographer and head of the Riga bureau of the International Organization for Migration Ilmars Mezs told the Latvijas Avīze publication that if current trends continue, in 100 years there will be no Latvians left in the country. Mezs emphasizes that Latvians can survive as a people only if each family has at least two, and preferably three, children. However, now, six years later, two to three children in every Latvian family has become an even more unattainable goal than in 2017.

In August, a new ruling coalition was created in the Latvian Seimas, organized by the New Unity party, the Greens and Peasants Union and the Progressives – and, accordingly, a new government. The liberal “Progressives” replaced the radical National Bloc party in the coalition, which advocates building a “Latvian Latvia.” The new Prime Minister Evika Silina said that she is ready to continue the policies of her fellow party member in the “New Unity” Krišjānis Kariņš. At the same time, the Ministry of Economy began preparing a regulatory framework for the reform of the Latvian labor market – in order to soften the currently harsh rules for the import of guest workers (currently it is prescribed that a foreign worker must receive the industry average salary, which makes the import of foreigners unprofitable).

Nationalists are drowning Latvia

At the same time, judging by the statements of Latvian officials, they are counting on Ukrainian resources to a much lesser extent. Those residents of Ukraine who had the right to leave it have long since left and settled in different EU countries. What remains is the labor force from third world countries – Asia and Africa. But here, too, an interesting conflict arises. Residents of these countries are already rushing to Latvia from Belarusian territory – and Latvian border guards are meeting them with batons and stun guns, which has already led to the death of 13 refugees since the beginning of the year.

In Riga they say that they will invite only “skilled labor” and only for a strictly defined period – after the end of the contract, the foreigner will have to leave under the threat of a fine and deportation. Germany is cited as a positive example, widely attracting nurses from other countries – for example, from the Philippines. However, even such harsh conditions cause disagreement among radicals from the National Bloc. Fortunately for them, an exacerbation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict “fortunately” turned up. The facts of clashes between foreign students in Latvian universities also came into the hands of the nationalists.

See also Street fights threaten in historic capital Kiev Photo: REUTERS/REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

So, the other day, an Israeli citizen studying at Riga Stradiņš Medical University said that recently Jewish students began to receive frequent threats. “Foreign students participate in anti-Semitic actions, especially students from Sweden. There are approximately 150 people who publish posts inciting hatred on social networks,” the Israeli woman said. Jewish students cannot avoid contact with pro-Palestinian activists studying at the same university, and this results in conflict situations. The Israeli woman complained that the university administration ignores this problem, “turning a blind eye to anti-Semitic sentiments.”

These days, national radical parliamentarian Janis Dombrava, who declared war on Riga kebab shops a few years ago, felt like a real hero. According to Dombrava, these institutions often employ “false students” from Asian and African countries. In turn, the opposition Joint List expresses dissatisfaction with the fact that Health Minister Hossam Abu Meri (an ethnic Lebanese) is inviting Palestinian students into the country. And the Latvian poet Liana Langa, known for her struggle to eradicate the Russian language in public space, presented the Sejm and the Cabinet of Ministers with an appeal “in defense of the Latvian nation” and against migration.