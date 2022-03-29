Despite the intentions of the government, unexpected passages are opened up for those who drive in our country with cars with foreign plates. The 2019-2020 European delegation law, intended to overcome a long series of EU disputes against Italy, now regulates the use of a car registered abroad on our roads in a different way. The new regulation overcomes the ban on driving vehicles with foreign plates on the national territory for those who have resided in Italy for more than 60 days, and instead proposes the obligation to register the vehicle in Italy within three months. A tax that is valid only if the resident in Italy coincides with the figure of the owner. The very existence of this difference offers a not insignificant window to those who intend to circumvent taxes, first of all the super stamp.

One letter is enough

–

The new legislation has the merit of clearly identifying the resident in Italy, the user of the vehicle with a foreign license plate, as the recipient of the notifications of fines. A barrier therefore to some pockets of impunity registered over the years. The gray areas, however, are equally significant. As reported by Il Sole 24 ore, driving in Italy with a car bought abroad and with a foreign license plate does not imply the obligation to re-register it if driving is a user resident in Italy, but in any case a person other than the respective owner, natural person or business owner, respectively resident or based abroad. In this case, Italian law requires that the vehicle be accompanied by a letter signed by the latter, in which the user is authorized to circulate with a free loan formula. When the permitted use of the vehicle exceeds 30 days, the new rule provides for its registration in the new Register of vehicles registered abroad, held at the Pra, even if this does not imply any time limit on its use. The vehicle is not in fact subject to the payment of the car tax, the provincial transcription tax and not even the super tax that is imposed on vehicles with power greater than 185 kWh, or 252 hp.