The new rules on foreign license plates in Italy appropriate to European standards on paper they can favor the very crafty ones that the law wanted to hit. In fact now ancar registered abroad can move freely just register the car or motorbike at the Reve (Register of vehicles registered abroad) to be able to circulate in Italy without any time limit.

Therefore according to the new rules, as reported by the Sole 24 Orewith the new system even cars with foreign license plates can avoid the trap of the Italian taxmanof the stamp And super stamp.

Foreign license plate and super stamp

The payment of the stamp and super stampexpensive in Italy especially on cars with more horsepower, it can be easily bypassed with a foreign license plate as per the European delegation law 2019-2020 which regulates the use of a car registered abroad and circulating in Italy differently from Italian law.

If the owner is resident in Italy within three months he must register the car

According to the new European law in fact there is the obligation to register the vehicle in Italy within three months, only if the resident in Italy coincides with the figure of owner. This small note is intended to favor those who have a car with a foreign license plate that will not pay the road tax and above all the super stamp, avoiding the Italian taxman.

Foreign license plate does not pay the super stamp?

But how? How can you not pay the super stamp without breaking the law? On cars with foreign license plate there is no obligation to register in Italy if a driver is driving user resident in Italybut still a different person from the respective ownernatural person or business owner, respectively resident or based abroad.

You can circulate with a foreign license plate in Italy with the written authorization of the owner residing abroad

Therefore, to circulate freely in Italy with a foreign license plate without paying road tax and super tax, it is sufficient to have one on board signed letter by the actual owner of the car residing abroad (also attributable to rental companies, companies, etc.) that authorize the user to circulate with a free loan formula to free of charge.

Foreign license plate, compulsory registration with REVE

When the permitted use exceeds i 30 days the new regulation provides for its registration in the new register of vehicles registered abroad REVE, held at the Praalthough this does not imply no time limitation to its use. This document must be kept on board the vehicle itself.

Self the availability of the vehicle registered abroadby a legal or natural person resident in Italy, exceeds 30 days in the calendar yeareven if not continuous, the title and duration of vehicle availability must be registered by the user in a special list in the PRA information system called REVE – Foreign Vehicle Register.

Foreign license plate, if the use of the foreign license plate exceeds 30 days the car must be registered with the REVE (Register of Foreign Vehicles)

Same obligation registration is provided for those who, acting as employed or self-employed workers, carry out their work or professional activity in a neighboring or neighboring state with Italy and circulate on the national territory with vehicles registered in that State.

The REVE must also be noted subsequent variations the availability of the vehicle and changes in residence or location by the user.

Foreign license plate why is it convenient?

But why is a foreign license plate used? Mainly for pay less given that in Italy the costs of stamp duty, super tax and change of ownership are decidedly higher (10 times compared to the German ones) and not in line with most other European countries. With foreign license plates you save above all on super stamp, car tax.

