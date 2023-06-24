Foreign leaders are echoing the latest actions involving the government of Vladimir Putin and the Wagner paramilitary group in Russia. Among the actions are reinforcement at the borders and express requests for citizens not to travel to Russia at this time. The militia occupied strategic Russian army installations in Rostov, and in response the Kremlin ordered an attack on a Wagner convoy en route to Moscow on Saturday.

The Wagner group had been collaborating with the Russian army in the bloodiest battles of the war against Ukraine. Recently, the leader of the group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, made statements to the effect that he would be ready to make concessions to the Russian Ministry of Defense, such as handing over weapons and “finding a common solution to continue defending our country”.

Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the rise in tension between the former allies a sign of Russia’s weakness. “It’s a weakness on a grand scale. The longer Russia keeps its troops and mercenaries in our land, the more chaos, pain and problems it will have for itself later on. For a long time, Russia used propaganda to mask its weakness and the stupidity of its government. And now there is so much chaos that no lie can hide it,” Zelensky declared.

U.S

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he had spoken with the G7 foreign ministers and the European Union’s high representative for foreign affairs. Blinken tweeted that “the United States will remain in close coordination with allies and partners as the situation continues to develop.” A spokesman for the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared that Minister Annalena Baerbock also discussed, this Saturday morning, the situation of the Russian internal conflict with representatives of the G7.

England

In an interview with the BBC, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he had been monitoring what he called “the potentially destabilizing impacts of Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine”. He followed up, saying he was following the situation closely and was in contact with UK allies. “I will speak to some of them later today, but the most important thing I would say is that all parties be responsible and protect civilians,” he added.

The British Ministry of Defence, in an intelligence report, classified the development of actions on Russian territory and the actions to be taken by the security forces and the National Guard of Russia as fundamental. The taking of Russian cities by forces of the Wagner group is considered “virtually confirmed” by the British government, and it is possible that some of the members of the Russian forces “remain passive, agreeing with [o avanço

do grupo paramilitar] Wagner”.

Latvia

The Latvian government, through the country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Edgars Rinkevics, said it was closely monitoring the evolution of the crisis in Russia through the exchange of information with allies. “Security at the border has been tightened and Russian visas are temporarily suspended, as well as the entry of Russian citizens into our territory,” said the minister, who acknowledged that so far there is no direct threat to Latvia’s territory.

Estonia

Estonia’s Prime Minister Kaja Kallas also acknowledged that there are no direct threats to the country at the moment, but confirmed that border security has also been tightened. “Estonia is closely following the development of the situation in Russia and exchanging information with allies. I ask our people not to travel to any part of Russia, ”she pointed out.

Czech republic

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky also recommended that citizens of the country avoid travel to Russia. “We are closely monitoring the situation in the Russian Federation. With regard to the ongoing military invasion of Ukraine and the possible threat of erosion of the security situation in the country, especially for citizens of European Union and NATO countries, our strong warning against travel to the Russian Federation is still into force,” he said.

Lithuania

Gabrielus Landsbergis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, was more incisive in his statements and showed clear support for the actions of the rebel group. “For 100 years, Lithuanians have lived on the edge of Moscow’s brutal banditry, knowing it is only a matter of time before the next chaotic implosion. We are not distracted. We see clearly amidst the chaos. The goal, as always, is victory and justice for Ukraine. The time is now,” he declared.

Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s presidential office said in an official statement that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke by telephone with Putin, who briefed him on the situation in the country. The Kazakh president reinforced that “the ongoing events are an internal matter of Russia”. Finally, the cabinet assured that the Russian president “expressed gratitude for Kazakhstan’s understanding of the current situation in the Russian Federation”.