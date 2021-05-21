Listed are things characteristic of the Russian wardrobe that “make Europeans smile”. The corresponding article was published in the Estonian newspaper Postimees.

According to a foreign journalist, Russians wear “pretentious” and impractical clothes, as well as “chase brands” and “forget about comfort.” According to the author, Russians “lack a sense of proportion”: they put on tight and short dresses decorated with “daring prints, rhinestones and sequins”, do “complex hairstyles” and “bright makeup”. At the same time, clothes from fashion brands, which are preferred by Russians, are “sky-high”, the publication says.

The journalist said that the Europeans do not understand why fur coats are worn in Russia. In his opinion, Russian frosts are not a reason for buying a thing, since there is a “less expensive” alternative – a down jacket.

The Estonian also noted that Russians prefer to wear a minimum of clothing on vacation, regardless of their age and complexion. “Europeans, for example, are accustomed to swimming in Bermuda shorts and one-piece swimsuits,” the article says.

The author drew attention to another difference between Russians – they wear dressing gowns at home. In other countries, people are accustomed to wearing clothes in which they could immediately go out or to the store, he says.

Earlier, a blogger from Russia spoke about the actions of compatriots at the buffet, which terrify foreigners. According to her, Europeans are perplexed because of the habit of putting a lot of food on the plate and coming to the restaurant in beach clothes. The author added that yelling at cooks and waiters in restaurants is also considered bad form.