Foreign investors entered B3 with BRL 963.902 million in the session on Wednesday (24). In January, foreign investors entered with R$ 21.072 billion on the Stock Exchange. The amount is the result of accumulated purchases of R$ 264.110 billion and sales of R$ 243.038 billion.

On the 24th, the Ibovespa closed up 0.92%, at 107,937 points. The financial turnover was R$ 34.8 billion, according to preliminary data.

Institutional investors withdrew BRL 1.440 billion from B3 in the session. In January, institutional investors registered an outflow of R$ 19.607 billion from the Stock Exchange. The amount is the result of purchases of R$115.412 billion and sales of R$135.019 billion.

On the same day, individual investors entered B3 with R$296.674 million. In the month, these investors withdrew BRL 3.730 billion from the stock exchange, resulting from purchases of BRL 70.498 billion and sales of BRL 74.229 billion.

Public and private companies, in turn, entered B3 with R$ 186.475 million on the 24th. In January, this type of investor entered with R$ 1.440 billion on the Stock Exchange. The value is the result of purchases of R$ 4.840 billion and sales of R$ 3.399 billion.

Finally, financial institutions withdrew BRL 8.699 million from B3 on the day in question. In January, the segment’s net inflow was R$ 1.053 billion on the Stock Exchange, with purchases of R$ 18.755 billion and sales of R$ 17.701 billion.

