According to the information provided by the Ministry of Economy, directed by Tatiana Clouthierit was highlighted that the Foreign investment who entered Mexico during the first quarter of 2022 registered a historic growth for the country.

The SE pointed out that during the first three months of the current year, 19 thousand 427 million dollars entered the country for this concept, which means a record amount for a similar period from when these revenues are recorded.

The agency headed by Tatiana Clouthier explained that during the first three months of the year extraordinary foreign investment movements were carried out, due to the merger of Televisa with Univisión and the restructuring of Aeroméxicor, who together contributed 6 thousand 875 million dollars.

Given this, foreign investment reported a 63% annual increasethis in comparison to the figures registered in a preliminary way during the same period, but from 2021 and in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the other hand, by subtracting the capital registered by the two actions, it can be shown that foreign investment reported a stagnation, because it would have entered the country 11 thousand 864 million dollars between January and March 2022, an exact figure to that reported during the same period of the previous year.

In a disaggregated manner, the SE detailed that foreign investment in the first quarter was the result of the entry of 24 thousand 313 million dollars and from the output of 4 thousand 885 million dollars.

Likewise, it is highlighted that the foreign capital came from the thousand 807 companies with participation of foreign capitalas well as the thousand 306 trust contracts and the 15 foreign legal entities.

In a detailed way, the 47.7 percent of the investments were cataloged as reinvestment of profits, a 45.4 percent were new investments and a remaining 7.1 percent were classified as intercompany accounts.

By economic activity, 24.2 percent of foreign capital entered the manufacturing sector, followed by information in the mass media (19.4 percent)financial and insurance services (17.2)transportation (15.3)construction (7.3) and mining (5.8).

Similarly, it is noted that USA continues to be the country that invests the most in Mexico, contributing 39.1 percent of foreign investmentfollowed by Spain with 10.8 percent, Canada with 7.1 percent, France with 3.4 percent, Argentina with 3.2 percent, and the United Kingdom with 3 percent.